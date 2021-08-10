Ahmedabad, Aug 10 (PTI) An 11-feet-long python that had swallowed a monkey was rescued from a riverside near Vadodara city in Gujarat, forest officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: No Rainfall Likely to Occur for One Week, Says IMD.

The reptile was spotted on August 7 by some locals on the bank of a small river passing through Vasna-Kotariya village near Vadodara, said wildlife rescuer Shailesh Raval, who rushed to the spot after some villagers alerted the Karelibaug range forest office.

Also Read | Tesla Aims To Sell 20 Million Electric Vehicles per Year by 2030.

"After some efforts, our team managed to catch the python and we brought it to our rescue centre in Karelibaug. The python later regurgitated the small monkey that it had swallowed," Raval told PTI.

The snake is still under observation and will be released into the wild once it is declared fit by veterinary doctors, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)