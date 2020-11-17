Ahmedabad, Nov 17 (PTI) With the addition of 234 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in Gujarat, the tally in Ahmedabad district reached 45,802 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 217 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, while four died of the infection, the official said.

The latest casualties have taken the toll in the district to 1,939 and the count of recoveries rose to 40,503, he said.

Of the new infections, Ahmedabad city accounted for 218 cases and 16 were detected in rural areas.

In case of recoveries, the city and rural parts reported 203 and 14 such cases, respectively, it was stated.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city's north-west zone has 478 active cases, the highest in the city, followed by the west zone with 472, south-west zone with 442 and south zone with 425 cases.

Of the seven zones, the central zone has the lowest number of active cases at 280, the AMC said.

Bed occupancy in private hospitals in Ahmedabad was at 90.6 per cent, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.

For critical COVID-19 patients, only 28 beds in ICUs with a ventilator facility are available and 338 occupied, it was stated.

In isolation wards, 771 beds are occupied and 104 available.

Government hospitals have also seen an influx of patients over the last few days due to the rise in cases in the district, officials said.

