Ahmedabad, Dec 2 (PTI) The Congress is likely to announce new president of its Gujarat unit and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly soon, sources said on Thursday.

Former MP and OBC leader Jagdish Thakor has emerged as the frontrunner for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president's post while the name of tribal leader Sukhram Rathva, five-time MLA from Pavi Jetpur, is doing rounds for the LoP, party sources said.

The high command is believed to have finalized the names as assembly elections are only a year away.

Bhartsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, Hardik Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil are also in the race for Gujarat Congress chief's post.

Vikram Madam, Punja Vansh and Virji Thummar could be other possible choices for the LoP post, party sources added.

State Congress president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani resigned in March 2021 when the party got a drubbing in local bodies polls, but they were asked to continue till replacements were found.

“Names of state unit president and leader of opposition are likely to be announced soon, most probably by Friday. The names are being finalized by the central leadership,” state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told PTI.

The exercise of appointment of the state unit president and LoP gained momentum after the party appointed Rajasthan minister Raghu Sharma as the new Gujarat in-charge in October.

The post of Gujarat unit in-charge was lying vacant since the death of Rajiv Satav in May 2021.

Congress is banking on anti-incumbency factor as well as alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state to defeat the BJP which is in power in Gujarat since 1998.

The BJP in September effected a change-of-guard, replacing the Vijay Rupani cabinet with a new government under Bhupendra Patel.

