Vadodara, Oct 11 (PTI) Police in Gujarat's Vadodara used drone cameras to detect as many as ten country liquor dens that were operating on the city's outskirts, officials said on Monday.

Also Read | Odisha Cabinet Approves Hike in Salaries of Contractual Employees by 50%.

The dens, operating in localities away from the public eye, were spotted and destroyed in an operation conducted by the Crime Branch, for which five teams were formed, an official said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death at Grocery Shop in Ambala.

"Teams were formed to detect such places in Bhaliyapur, Bil, Vadsar, Ranoli, Chhani etc. After these dens were spotted using drone cameras. some 113 litres of liquor and material used to prepare it, cumulatively valued at Rs 20,640, were destroyed," he said.

He said FIRs were being lodged under the state prohibition law in different police stations.

Gujarat has a strict prohibition law in force since its formation in 1960 that bans the manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)