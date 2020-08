New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has given approval for the deployment of CISF personnel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat.

The deployment will be done from August 25 with the strength of 272 personnel in the first phase.

"Approval of the competent authority is conveyed for induction of CISF at Statue of Unity, Kevadia, Gujarat w.e.f 25.08.2020 with strength of 272 personnel in first phase," the letter which has been sent to DG CISF Rajesh Ranjan, regarding the same by Home Ministry says.

The CISF is guarding almost all airports of India and the Delhi Metro apart from sensitive government buildings in the national capital.

It is expected that visitors will be allowed from September 2. The state government had stopped the entry of visitors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic a few months ago. (ANI)

