Ahmedabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Gujarat on Thursday recorded 228 coronavirus positive cases, the state health department said.

With this addition, the overall infection count of the state rose to 12,26,940, it said in a statement.

As no death was reported during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 10,946.

A total of 117 people recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, which pushed the recovery count to 12,14,892.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat stood at 1,102 now.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,26,940, new cases 228, death toll 10,946, recoveries 12,14,892, active cases 1,102 and people tested so far - figures not released.

