Ahmedabad, Aug 22 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday recorded its highestsingle-day spike of 1,212 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 85,678, state health department said.

With 14 deaths, the cumulative toll rose to 2,883, it said.

Also Read | CAG Report on Defence Offset Performance Will Be Tabled in the Next Session of Parliament, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

As against 1,212 new cases, 980 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 68,257, the department said, adding that the recovery rate has reached 80 per cent.

At 75,258, the highest number of samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which comes at 1,157.82 tests per day per million population, it said.

Also Read | Dawood Ibrahim, 1993 Mumbai Bombing Mastermind, Lives in Karachi, Admits Pakistan in List of 88 Banned Terror Groups.

A total 16,95,325 samples have been tested so far in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)