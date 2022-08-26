Ahmedabad, Aug 26 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized a Pakistani fishing boat from a creek area close to the international border in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

Primary investigation has revealed the engine-fitted boat got washed away into Indian territory from the Pakistani side after it got de-anchored due to rising water levels and strong winds in Harami Nala creek area, a BSF release said.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat, which had fishing nets, ice box and equipment, it added.

