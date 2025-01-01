Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Gujarat Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday approved the formation of nine new Municipal Corporations across the state.

This decision follows the significant budget announcement for the year 2024-25, where the state government committed to upgrading municipalities- Navsari, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Surendranagar/Wadhwan, Morbi, Porbandar/Chhaya, and Gandhidham- into Municipal Corporations.

In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of 'Je Kahevu Te Karvu' (Delivering on Commitments), Bhupendra Patel's government has swiftly moved to make these Municipal Corporations operational.

Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel mentioned that Bhupendra Patel remains committed to realizing the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047, focusing on the goals of 'Earning Well' and 'Living Well' as part of PM Modi's broader vision for Viksit Bharat@2047.

"In the Growth Engine Gujarat, there are currently 8 Municipal Corporations--Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, and Gandhinagar. Junagadh Municipal Corporation was established in 2002, and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation came into existence in 2010," he said.

Patel said that after almost 14 years, the state is set to form 9 new Municipal Corporations, doubling the number of Municipal Corporations to 17.

In alignment with NITI Aayog's vision of 'Cities as Engines of Growth' and to facilitate the effective planning of larger urban areas, the state government, led by Bhupendra Patel, has taken this significant step, ensuring the promotion of development-oriented work, enhanced efficiency, and transparent administration.

With the establishment of these 9 new Municipal Corporations, the total number of Municipal Corporations in Gujarat will increase to 17, while the number of Municipalities will rise to 149. As per the decision of the State Council of Ministers, Navsari Municipality, along with Dantej, Dharagiri, Eru, and Hansapore Gram Panchayats, will be merged to form the Navsari Municipal Corporation.

Similarly, Gandhidham Municipality will merge with Kidana, Galpadar, Antarjaal, Shinai, Meghpar-Borichi, and Meghpar-Kumbhardi Gram Panchayats to form Gandhidham Municipal Corporation.

Morbi Municipality, along with Shaktasanala, Ravapara, Lilapar, Amreli, Nani Vavdi, Bhadiyad (Jawahar), Trajpar (Maliya Vanaliya), Mahendranagar (Indiranagar), and Madhapar/Vajepar OG Gram Panchayats, will be merged to form the Morbi Municipal Corporation.

Vapi Municipality, along with Balitha, Salvav, Chiri, Chharwada, Chanod, Karvad, Namdha, Chandor, Morai, Vatar, and Kunta Gram Panchayats, will be merged to form the Vapi Municipal Corporation. Anand, Vallabh Vidyanagar, and Karamsad Municipalities, along with Mogri, Jitodia, Gamdi, and Lambhvel Gram Panchayats, will be merged to form the Anand Municipal Corporation.

Mehsana Municipal Corporation will be formed by merging Mehsana Municipality with Fatepura, Ramosana, Ramosana NA area, Dediasan, Palavasana, Heduva Rajgar, Heduva Hanumant, Taleti, and Lakhvad Gram Panchayats, as well as parts of survey numbered areas from Palodar, Panchot, Gilosan, Nugar, Sakhpurda, and Lakhvad Gram Panchayats. Surendranagar, Dudhrej, and Vadhvan Municipalities, along with Khamisana, Kherali, Malod, Mulchand, and Chamaraj Gram Panchayats, will be merged to form the Surendranagar Municipal Corporation. Porbandar and Chhaya Municipalities, along with Vanana (Virpur), Digvijaygarh, Ratanpar, and Jhawar Gram Panchayats, will be merged to form the Porbandar Municipal Corporation.

Nadiad Municipal Corporation will be created by merging Nadiad Municipality with Yoginagar, Pipalag, Dumral, Fatepura, Kamla, Manjipura, Dabhan, Bilodara, Uttarsanda, and Tundel Gram Panchayats.

Rushikesh Patel stated that converting municipalities and Gram Panchayats into Municipal Corporations will strengthen governance, ensuring a quicker, more efficient, and transparent process.

"This change will facilitate the provision of essential services, including roads, sewerage systems, sanitation, clean drinking water, sewage treatment plants, healthcare, education, streetlights, gardens, community halls, and transportation, all in a well-organized manner," he said.

Patel further said that the state government will provide the necessary financial and administrative support to rural areas merged into the municipal corporation, ensuring the timely and planned delivery of civic amenities.

"The goal is to significantly improve the living standards of these areas. The urban planning within the Municipal Corporations will follow a well-structured approach based on the TP scheme, optimizing land utilization. designated lands will be allocated to build roads, commercial spaces, educational institutions, community centres, and sports grounds," he said.

Besides, key projects like BRTS, Metro Rail, and Riverfront development will be introduced in these newly established municipal corporations, improving citizens' well-being. With the state government's commitment to 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas' the Ease of Living will be significantly elevated. (ANI)

