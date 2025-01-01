New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra assumed the prestigious role of commanding the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Western Air Command on Wednesday, a vital position that oversees the defence of India's western borders.

With a career spanning over three decades, Air Marshal Mishra was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in December 1986 and has accumulated more than 3000 flying hours throughout his career.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy in Pune, Mishra has also attended several esteemed institutions, including the Air Force Test Pilots School in Bangalore, the Air Command and Staff College in the USA, and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

Known for his exceptional skills, Air Marshal Mishra is a Fighter Combat Leader and an experimental Test Pilot.

The Western Air Command, which is one of the IAF's most strategically important formations, is tasked with defending India's western frontier and providing support during times of conflict.

In his service career spanning over 38 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments.

These include the Commanding Officer of a Fighter Squadron, Chief Test Pilot at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Air Officer Commanding two frontline air bases, Director (Operational Planning and Assessment Group), Principal Director (ASR) and assistant chief of Air Staff (Projects) at Air HQ (VB), Commandant ASTE and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training).

He was Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) before taking over his present appointment.

The Air Officer is a recipient of the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' and 'Vishisht Seva Medal'.

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra succeeds Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha who superannuated on December 31, 2024 after putting in more than 39 years of distinguished service in the IAF. (ANI)

