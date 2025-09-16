Gandhinagar, (Gujarat) [India] September 16 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while participating in the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organised at Chanakyapuri in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, remarked that it was the spiritual essence of the Bhagwat Katha that drew him to the event.

According to a release, he noted that for Gujaratis, it is a moment of immense joy and pride that such a Katha is being held for the benefit of the Gaushala in Vrindavan. He emphasised that listening to the discourses of saints provides invaluable guidance to dedicate oneself increasingly to public service.

He offered his respects to the Vyaspeeth, performed the worship of the Shrimad Bhagwat scripture, and listened to the Katha.

For the benefit of Hitashraya Gaushala Vrindavan Dham, the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Saptah Jnanyajna was organised in Chanakyapuri. Respected Radhavallabh Sampradayacharya Chandnalalji Vinodlalji Maharaj narrated the Bhagwat Katha. The event was held at the Dahiba Samaj Bhawan Hall in Chanakyapuri from September 10 to 16.

Meanwhile, CM Patel also visited the construction site of the Vishv Umiyadham temple in Ahmedabad, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was joined by actor Vivek Oberoi.

Expressing his happiness, Vivek told the media, "It is my good fortune to come to Umiyadham today... Umiyadham is not just a structure or temple, but a heritage of Indian culture. It is safeguarding our religion, Sanatan values, and Indianness for the coming generations, which is our biggest wealth. Those who keep this wealth safe in a repository are such temples, which show the whole world what India is and how ancient our roots are..."

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the commencement of the 9 lakh cubic feet concrete raft on 1551 Dharmastambhs of Vishv Umiya Dham and inspected the ongoing construction work of Maa Umiya Temple.

Notably, the historic Maa Umiya Temple is taking shape on 1551 Dharmastambhs. The raft casting of the Temple will be carried out continuously over three days, that is, 72 hours.

On this occasion, trustees of Vishv Umiya Dham, Vivek Oberoi, donors, workers, and social leaders joined.

On March 4, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the Foundation Stone of the Vishva Umiyadham Complex at Jaspur, Ahmedabad. Addressing an enthusiastic gathering on the occasion, he said that no one can ever forget the role of saints and seers in strengthening our society. They have given us valuable teachings, he added. They even gave us the strength to fight evil and oppression, the Prime Minister said, as per the PMO press release. (ANI)

