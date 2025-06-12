New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given instructions to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations and immediate treatment of injured passengers in the wake of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad on a war footing.

As soon as the Chief Minister came to know about this tragic incident, he contacted Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and the concerned senior secretaries on the telephone and instructed them to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for immediate treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital were given priority.

An official statement from the airline said Air India's Flight AI171, which operates Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident on Thursday.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates as soon as possible on airindia.com and our X handle (x.com/airindia)," an Air India spokesperson said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured that the central government would assist.

As per DGCA, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. It added, there were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. The Aircraft, immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed shock, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families." (ANI)

