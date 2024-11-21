Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel declared 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in the state.

He lauded the film, describing it as an "excellent effort," and said that his post on X showcased the truth of the incident.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025: Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 To Commence From February 15, Check Full Schedule Here.

https://x.com/Bhupendrapbjp/status/1859300098141794567?t=XM_oLo55aFZTuR4Mjtaj-A&s=08

"An excellent effort has been made to present the truth of the incident that happened in Godhra in front of the public in the film 'The Sabarmati Report'. The Gujarat government has decided to make this film tax-free in the state. #SabarmatiReport," he posted on X.

Also Read | 'The Sabarmati Report': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Watch Vikrant Massey-Starrer Movie Based on Godhra Riots on November 21 at Theatre.

Along with BJP officials, he attended the movie screening and met actor Jitendra.

https://x.com/Bhupendrapbjp/status/1859294611908526397?t=JTeBhuY6fYUJMwi7ly6GXw&s=08

"The truth behind the extremely tragic and condemnable incident of the attack on the Sabarmati Express in Godhra was hidden from the citizens of the country for years. An entire ecosystem was behind this, and a conspiracy was hatched to create a false narrative and present it to the people for political gain. #SabarmatiReport .... A fearless effort has been made to uncover the truth of this incident through the film. Today I got the opportunity to watch this film along with BJP officials, workers and citizens of Ahmedabad after meeting the famous film actor Jitendra ji. Heartfelt thanks to the team and artists involved in the film production for bringing the truth of this incident before the country," he further posted.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. The film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna.

Earlier this month, the film's trailer was unveiled by its makers. The trailer highlights the ideological debate between Hindi-speaking, grounded journalists and their English-speaking counterparts, often portrayed as having a superiority complex. These debates are presented against the backdrop of events that shaped the politics and reporting of the tragic incident.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 'The Sabarmati Report', describing it as a significant film on the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident.

The Prime Minister was replying to an X user who had praised the movie and tagged him with a video of the film's trailer. The movie was released on Friday.

"Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!," PM Modi wrote on X.

The film has been praised by several prominent personalities in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)