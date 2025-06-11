Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the yoga camp held at the Event Centre on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, a press release from Gujarat CMO said.

As part of the celebration of 'International Yoga Day - 2025', a free 'Yoga Camp - Common Yoga Protocol Training' was organised under the joint initiative of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and the District Administration under the campaign 'Swasth Gujarat, Obesity-Free Gujarat'.

Early in the morning, amid a refreshing atmosphere, over 15,000 citizens enthusiastically participated in the yoga camp. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other dignitaries, also performed yoga during the camp.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Youth, Cultural Activities, and Home Department, Harsh Sanghavi, stated that the yoga camp was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as part of the 'Swasth Gujarat, Obesity-Free Gujarat' campaign. He noted that, through this campaign, all districts of Gujarat are advancing together to create a new milestone on this year's International Yoga Day.

He further emphasised that yoga is a profound symbol of Indian culture. Yoga and pranayama, he said, are not merely physical or mental exercises, but holistic practices that establish a deep connection between the mind, body, and soul. On this occasion, the Minister also appealed to the citizens of all districts of Gujarat to take inspiration from yoga and join the 'Swasth Gujarat, Obesity-Free Gujarat' campaign.

At this camp, Shishpal Rajput, Chairman of the Gujarat State Yoga Board and a Yogsevak, along with experienced yoga experts, provided insightful guidance on various practices such as yogasan, pranayam, and meditation.

Shishpal emphasised the need to prioritise health in today's fast-paced lifestyle by adopting yoga as a regular practice. He addressed issues like hypertension, obesity prevention, and the nutritional value of different foods, encouraging people to embrace a more energetic and balanced way of life. Along with members of the State Yoga Board, he conducted training on standard yoga and pranayam protocols and provided guidance on regular exercise, stress relief through meditation, and incorporating yoga into daily routines.

Notably, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens across the nation to combat obesity through the practice of yoga. Aligned with this vision, and under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has launched the 'Swasth Gujarat, Obesity-Free Gujarat' campaign. This yoga camp stands as a significant step toward realising that objective.

The yoga camp was organized to inspire society to embrace physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through yoga. It sought to promote yoga as a way of life, fostering healthier individuals and a happier, more harmonious society.

The event was also attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Smt. Pratibha Jain, District Panchayat President Smt. Kanchanba Vaghela, Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad West Dinesh Makwana, all MLAs, Principal Secretary of the Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities Department M. Thennarasan, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, officials and office bearers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and District Administration, yoga practitioners, yoga enthusiasts, teachers, youth, senior citizens, and a large number of city residents. (ANI)

