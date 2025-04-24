Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited the residence of Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his son, Smit Yatishbhai Parmar, who were among the victims of the recent terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The Parmar family, residents of Nandanvan Society in the Kaliyabid area of Bhavnagar, suffered an irreplaceable loss. As the mortal remains of the father and son reached Bhavnagar late at night, CM Patel met the grieving family and offered his condolences, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: How Much Pay Raise Can Government Employees Expect As Centre Likely To Set Up Panel in 3 Weeks.

He paid his respects to the departed souls and prayed for their eternal peace, expressing solidarity with the family in this profound sorrow. The mortal remains of the father and son who were killed in the terrorist attack were brought from Srinagar to Mumbai and then flown to Ahmedabad via an IndiGo flight. From there, they were taken to Bhavnagar by road, arriving around midnight.

The two victims were among 26 innocent lives lost in the deadly attack on Tuesday.

Also Read | BSF Jawan Detained by Pakistan Rangers After Accidentally Crossing Border; Talks Between 2 Forces To Secure PK Singh’s Release On.

CM Patel, along with Union Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya, Cabinet Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mayor Bharatbhai Barad, MLAs Jitubhai Vaghani, Sejalben Pandya, Bhikhabhai Baraiya, Gautambhai Chauhan, District Collector Dr Manoj Kumar Bansal, District Development Officer Hanul Choudhary, Range IG Gautam Parmar, and other leaders joined the family in this hour of mourning and paid their respects to the departed souls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth."

Addressing people at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi said that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

"On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by Terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times," PM Modi said.

"I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror," he added.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)