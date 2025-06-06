Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 6 (ANI): During the World Environment Day 2025 event held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called for collective efforts to transform the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ending Plastic Pollution' into a mass movement.

The program, jointly organised by the Forest and Environment Department and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, was graced by Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Mulubhai Bera and Minister of State Shri Mukesh Patel.

CM Patel emphasised that World Environment Day is more than just an event; it is a day for everyone to pledge to end plastic pollution. He highlighted the ongoing nationwide campaign, 'One Nation, One Mission - End Plastic Pollution,' which has been active for the past 15 days under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

The CM stated that development cannot come at the cost of the environment. The Prime Minister has envisioned sustainable development through environmental conservation. The CM stated that the spirit of environmental preservation has been deeply embedded in our culture since ancient times, reflected in the belief in seeing divinity in plants. He also shared details about the launch of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 campaign, which includes the development of 'Sindoor Van' in Ahmedabad and the creation of 'Matru Van' through the plantation of 4,000 saplings at the Secretariat premises in Gandhinagar.

The CM expressed concern over the increasing environmental risks due to the easy and widespread use of plastic. He stated that plastic is one of humanity's significant inventions and has become an integral part of our lifestyle. However, single-use plastic poses a serious threat to the environment and future generations.

The time has come to decide whether we want to leave the next generation a world filled with plastic or one that is free from plastic. As responsible citizens and civilised people, we must acknowledge the damage and serious risks posed by unnecessary plastic use, CM stated.

The Chief Minister said that as part of the Aravalli Green Wall Project launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, the state government aims to plant tree saplings over 19,225 hectares across seven districts of Gujarat, namely, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, and Dahod.

He highlighted that starting from this year's World Environment Day, the Prime Minister has introduced the four 'R's -- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Recover -- as a mantra for environmental protection. Shri Narendra Modi is a visionary leader who has consistently pioneered innovative approaches to environmental conservation and sustainable resource management both nationally and globally. Initiatives like 'One Sun, One Earth,' promoting renewable energy, the 'Net Zero' carbon emissions goal, 'Green Growth' for sustainable development, and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to preserve Earth's greenery are landmark programs that guide the nation towards a sustainable future.

The Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister has emphasised environmental and nature conservation in our daily lives through initiatives like 'Catch the Rain' for groundwater recharge and 'Mission LiFE' for water sustainability. The Chief Minister mentioned the installation of cloth bag vending machines and plastic bottle crusher machines at various locations across the state and appealed to the public to use cloth bags. He said that by adopting small habits and efforts, like using cloth bags and carrying steel bottles for water, we should initiate the change ourselves.

On behalf of Gujarat, the Chief Minister congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor. He said that this operation firmly established the Prime Minister's 'Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism' policy globally. Additionally, on this year's World Environment Day, the Prime Minister has initiated a mission to make India free from plastic pollution with a strong commitment to 'End Plastic Pollution,' the Chief Minister added.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Mulubhai Bera extended greetings and said that the day represents a collective resolve, a commitment to conservation, and a reflection of sensitivity towards nature.

He noted that the theme for World Environment Day 2025 is "End Plastic Pollution."Mulubhai Bera observed that the reverence for nature has been deeply ingrained in Indian tradition since ancient times. Our Vedas contain verses advocating water conservation, and we follow the philosophy of seeing divinity in nature. As cited in the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says, "Among trees, I am the Peepal tree; among animals, I am the lion." Even today, women observe Vat Savitri Vrat and worship the banyan tree, reflecting the unbreakable bond between nature and Indian culture. He said this nature-centric culture is India's unique strength.

He stated that the observance of World Environment Day is a timely opportunity to introspect, renew our thinking, and adopt environment-friendly practices. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat continues to take proactive steps for environmental protection and conservation. Initiatives such as Mission LiFE, MISHTI Yojana, and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam have helped increase public awareness and instilled a collective sense of environmental responsibility.

The minister cautioned that the same modern conveniences that have simplified life have also led to grave environmental challenges, most notably, the menace of single-use plastic. He explained that such plastic renders soil infertile, pollutes rivers and oceans, and ultimately returns to our food chain in the form of microplastics. In response, the Forest and Environment Department has undertaken several focused initiatives to curb plastic pollution. As part of the plastic-free campaign, awareness drives are being conducted across forest areas, religious places, tourist destinations, and schools to educate people about eco-friendly alternatives. Under the leadership of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), 646 plastic processing units, 7 waste-to-energy plants, and 5 co-processing cement plants are operational across the state. Innovative solutions like reverse vending machines, cloth bag vending ATMs, and eco-friendly Prasad boxes are further reinforcing the state's commitment to environmental conservation.

Minister of State for Forest and Environment Mukesh Patel also extended greetings to the citizens and mentioned that Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel had formally launched the state-wide Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign and tree plantation drive under the Matruvan initiative. Referring to last year's efforts under the same campaign, he highlighted that 17.50 crore trees were planted in Gujarat, making it the second-highest contributor in the country in terms of total plantations. He further raised concerns about the growing health implications of plastic pollution, pointing out that traces of microplastics are now increasingly being found in food.

As part of the ongoing state-wide environmental campaign that began on May 22, more than 1.5 lakh citizens have actively participated in over 2,500 events, including beach and garden clean-up drives. These efforts have led to the collection and proper disposal of more than 6 lakh kilograms of plastic waste. Shri Mukesh Patel added that Gujarat has remained a pioneer in encouraging alternatives to single-use plastic. GPCB has approved over 225 units manufacturing compostable plastic alternatives and around 40 units producing cloth and paper bags. He urged all citizens to commit themselves and their families to eliminating plastic from daily use, adding that only such a collective pledge can lead to a truly plastic-free planet.

As part of the World Environment Day celebrations, CM Bhupendra Patel visited an exhibition featuring innovative projects and startups working in the areas of plastic recycling and reuse. He interacted with the participants and encouraged them for their contributions towards sustainability.

A documentary was also screened covering key topics such as Best Practices in Plastic Waste Management in Gujarat, the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, and other awareness activities conducted in the lead-up to World Environment Day. In Surat, strategic MoUs were signed between the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) and its member units for effluent trading, in the presence of the Chief Minister. Additionally, Shri Bhupendra Patel virtually inaugurated, laid foundation stones, and launched a total of 11 diverse development and environment-related projects.

The programme was attended by Gandhinagar North MLA Ritaben Patel, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister MK Das, GPCB Chairman RB Barad, Principal Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary RC Meena, Municipal Administrative Commissioner Sushri Remya Mohan, Head of Forest Force AP Singh, and PCCF Wildlife Jaypal Singh. Senior officials and staff from the Forest Department and GPCB, along with representatives of environmental NGOs, also took part in the event.(ANI)

