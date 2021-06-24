Ahmedabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday gave an in-principle approval to the state's first ever 'Integrated Logistics and Logistics Parks Policy-2021'.

The policy, which has provisions of incentives and subsidies for the investors, is designed to cover the entire value chain of logistics and to create new employment opportunities in the state in that sector, the state government said in a release.

The policy is aimed at providing support to logistics parks, warehousing services, cold storage, air freight stations, jetties and ports, it said, adding that the chief minister gave his approval to the policy during the 38th board meeting of Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board.

Under this policy, the state government would provide 25 per cent subsidy, in the limit of Rs 15 crore, on the new capital investment for the development of logistics facilities on jetties, said the release.

The state government would also offer seven per cent interest subsidy for seven years on the loans taken for such development.

To reduce the capital expenditure, the policy also has the provision of 100 per cent stamp duty reimbursement. The state government would also provide assistance for acquiring quality certifications, patents and for Research and Development in this sector, it added.

Under this policy, the state government would prepare a logistics master-plan for the entire state to identify strategic locations for the new projects in this sector, the release said, adding that sector experts will be appointed to ensure flawless implementation of the policy in the state.

