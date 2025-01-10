Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved Rs 30.50 crores for the resurfacing and strengthening of seven roads in Bhuj city, covering a total length of 14.1 kilometers.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this decision by the Chief Minister will enhance urban transportation and upgrade facilities for the residents of Bhuj city while also improving amenities for tourists visiting Kutch.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved a Rs 778.74 crore proposal for the construction of new major and minor bridges across 32 roads, aimed at enhancing the road-bridge network under the state's Road and Building Department, said a press release from Gujarat CMO.

By prioritising the strengthening of road infrastructure, a vital component of the state's holistic development, the Chief Minister is facilitating 'Ease of Transportation' for people, industries, and trade.

This initiative not only focuses on widening narrow bridge structures and reducing traffic congestion but also includes the reconstruction and repair of old and weak major and minor bridges, replacing outdated and unsafe infrastructure, the release said.

To date, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 1,307 crore for 265 such works. The latest Rs 778.74 crore proposal, submitted by the Roads and Highways Department, has been approved for the construction of new major and minor bridges on 32 roads.

Over the past two years, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved Rs 2,086 crore for 297 works focused on strengthening road infrastructure.

This public-centric decision will soon provide people with a more convenient road network, improving transportation and enhancing the ease of living.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel sanctioned a total of Rs 1,000.86 crore in a single day to enhance urban living facilities in 17 municipalities, including 7 Municipal Corporations, 3 Urban Area Development Authorities, and 'C' and 'D' class municipalities. (ANI)

