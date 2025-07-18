Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 18 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend the inaugural convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Maritime University as Chief Guest on July 19, said an official press release.

The inaugural convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Maritime University--established under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held on Saturday at the Aura Auditorium of Gujarat National Law University at 5 pm.

Also Read | US Designates Lashkar Proxy TRF As 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation': A Glance at How Terror Outfit Operates With Pakistan Army.

The Chief Minister, Patel, will attend the ceremony as the Chief Guest, deliver the Convocation address, and confer Gold Medals to 13 meritorious students, including 8 female students, in recognition of their outstanding academic excellence.

During this ceremonial event, degrees will be awarded to a total of 250 students, comprising 188 from the LLM programme and 62 from the MBA programme.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Gets Sucked Into MRI Machine in Long Island After He Enters Room Wearing Large Metallic Chain.

President of Gujarat Maritime University and Chief Secretary to the Government of Gujarat, Pankaj Joshi, will administer the oath to the graduating students and deliver an address from the Chair.

According to the official website of the University, the establishment of Gujarat Maritime University (GMU) is an endeavour by the Government of Gujarat through Gujarat Maritime Board to provide a fillip to this growth by bridging the knowledge gap within the industry.

The primary objective of Gujarat Maritime University is to establish itself as a global centre of excellence in maritime education, research, and development, as well as professional training. It aims to enhance and increase the human capital and capacity of the maritime industry, both in India and globally. The aspiration is to serve the global maritime community by producing educated and well-trained professionals in the maritime domain.

In the first phase, the University plans to offer programs catering to the commercial aspects of the maritime value chain, including maritime law, shipping finance and economics, maritime management, logistics, ship broking, chartering, and ship management, among others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)