Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) With 1,073 new coronavirus positive cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 66,000- mark on Wednesday, the state health department said.

The case count in the state is 66,777 now, itsaid.

With the death of 23 COVID-19 patients during the day, the number of deceased increased to 2,557, the department said.

As many as 1,046 patients were discharged on Wednesday, which took the tally of recovered cases to 49,405.

The department said that as many as 24,374 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 374.98 tests per day per million.

A total of 8,79,213 samples have been tested in the state, it said.

Gujarat'S COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 66,777, new cases 1,073, deaths 2,557, discharged 49,405, active cases 14,815 and people tested so far 8,79,213.

