Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the welfare of the homeless, ensuring that the benefits of various government schemes reach the most marginalised sections of society.

In alignment with this vision, the Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has established Rain Basera to provide secure and dignified shelter for homeless individuals, including those migrating to urban areas for employment or residing on the streets.

According to an official release, 116 Rain Basera are operational across 38 cities in the state and offer shelter to approximately 10,000 homeless individuals daily.

The state government has approved the construction of 120 Rain Basera (shelter homes) in 38 cities to provide refuge for homeless urban residents.

A total of Rs 435.68 crore has been sanctioned for these 120 shelter homes, out of which Rs 219 crore has been allocated to the respective municipal corporations and municipalities. These shelter homes can accommodate 21,426 people.

Out of the approved 120 shelter homes, 87 have already been made operational, while the remaining are at various stages of construction.

Additionally, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana--National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) initiative, 29 temporary shelter homes have been set up in the respective municipal corporations and municipalities until permanent shelter homes are made available.

The 87 permanently established shelter homes under the DAY-NULM initiative are equipped with all basic amenities, including a kitchen and dining arrangements. Moreover, voluntary organizations provide residents of these shelter homes with one free meal (mostly in the evening).

It is noteworthy that in major cities like Ahmedabad, as well as in smaller towns and remote areas, people migrate in search of employment and labor opportunities. Many among them are homeless, spending their nights on pavements or other public spaces.

To provide secure shelter for such individuals, the state government, in collaboration with the central government, is implementing a significant initiative under the DAY-NULM.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the central government has restructured the Swarna Jayanti Urban Rojgar Yojana into the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). In Gujarat, this mission is executed through the Gujarat Urban Livelihoods Mission (GULM).

Under GULM, the 'Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH)' component is being implemented across all municipal corporations and 30 'A' class municipalities, including district headquarters, covering 38 cities in the state.

The primary objective of the SUH component is to provide permanent, 24X7 shelter and other essential services to the most vulnerable homeless individuals in urban areas. As part of this initiative, for every one lakh urban resident, at least 100 individuals are ensured access to shelter homes.

Any homeless individual in the state is eligible to seek shelter at Rain Basera. To avail of this facility, beneficiaries must first complete a simple registration process at the nearest Rain Basera, after which they are permitted to stay overnight. There is no restriction on the duration of stay, allowing individuals to remain for as long as needed.

The voluntary organization managing the facility oversees the registration process and grants accommodation approval. In addition to providing a safe shelter, Rain Basera also offers a one-time meal, primarily dinner, ensuring essential sustenance for the residents.

The shelter homes built by the state government for urban poor homeless people are designed to provide a homely atmosphere.

The essential facilities provided in these shelter homes include well-ventilated rooms, access to clean drinking water, fire safety measures, protection against lice and mosquitoes, access to government welfare schemes and childcare support by connecting children of shelter residents to nearby Anganwadi centers.

Additionally, as per the SUH component guidelines, efforts are made to coordinate with relevant departments to ensure that homeless individuals staying in Rain Basera receive social security, food, education, and healthcare benefits.

Among the 38 cities where Rain Basera have been established, Ahmedabad has the highest number, with 32 facilities providing shelter to the homeless. Surat follows with seven Rain Basera, while Bhavnagar and Rajkot each have six. Vadodara has five, Junagadh has four, and Jamnagar and Palanpur each have two operational Rain Basera.

Additionally, one Rain Basera is operational in several other cities, including Khambhalia, Surendranagar, Lunawada, Rajpipla, Modasa, Morbi, Nadiad, Navsari, Jetpur, Anand, Amreli, Bharuch, Botad, Chhota Udepur, Deesa, Patan, Gandhinagar, Godhra, Gondal, Himatnagar, Valsad, Vapi, and Vyara. (ANI)

