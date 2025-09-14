Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Gujarat government has disbursed over Rs 1,000 crore to more than 10.49 lakh girl students under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, while under the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, over 1.50 lakh students have been provided assistance amounting to over Rs 161 crore, an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

CM Bhupendra Patel completed four years of governance on September 13. During this period, he has consistently carried forward Gujarat's development journey initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Couple Arrested in Pathanamthitta for Honeytrap Assault on Youths.

To advance the Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat@2047" and ensure that students in Gujarat have access to high-quality, future-ready education in Amrit Kaal, the CM launched two new schemes in March 2024, Namo Lakshmi Yojana and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana.

According to the press release, recognising that no girl should have to discontinue her education due to financial hardship, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel introduced Namo Lakshmi Yojana to ensure daughters can complete their secondary and higher secondary studies.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

The scheme covers girls studying in Classes 9 to 12 in schools recognised by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Importantly, even those already receiving benefits under other government scholarship schemes remain eligible for this assistance.

Under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, each girl student receives a total financial aid of Rs 50,000 spread across four years. Since its launch, more than 10.49 lakh girls have benefited, with total disbursements crossing Rs 1,000 crore. To ensure transparent and efficient management, a dedicated Namo Lakshmi Portal has also been introduced for implementation across schools, the press release said.

To encourage students to take up science in Classes 11 and 12, the Government of Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has implemented Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana.

The scheme is open to students who score 50 per cent or more marks in Class 10 and pursue science in recognised government, grant-in-aid, or self-financed higher secondary schools. Under this initiative, eligible students in the science stream of Classes 11 and 12 receive a total financial assistance of Rs 25,000 over two years.

Since its launch, more than 1.5 lakh students have benefitted, with disbursements crossing Rs 161 crore. For its smooth execution, a dedicated Namo Saraswati Portal has also been launched. This scheme plays a crucial role in encouraging more students to pursue science, opening pathways to quality education and future opportunities in science and technology, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)