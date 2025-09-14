Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 14 (ANI): Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has been given additional charge of Maharashtra after CP Radhakrishnan demitted office to take over as Vice-President of India.

On Sunday morning, Devvrat left for Mumbai by Tejas Express to discharge the functions of Maharashtra Governor.

President Droupadi Murmu issued the appointment order. A press communique from the President's Secretariat stated, "Consequent upon demitting the office of Governor of Maharashtra by Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, due to his election as the Vice-President of India, the President of India has appointed Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties."

On Friday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan assumed charge as the Rajya Sabha chairman after taking oath as the Vice-President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered his oath at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Vice-President paid floral tribute at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Subsequently, the Vice-President visited Parliament House Complex. On his arrival at the Parliament House Complex, he was welcomed by Union Ministers, the Deputy Chairman, Harivansh, and the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on September 9, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

Previously, he served as the Governor of Maharashtra. He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charges as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024. (ANI)

