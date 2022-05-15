Jamnagar, May 15 (PTI) In a case of honour killing and revenge on Sunday, a man was stabbed to death by his father-in-law and the former's brother murdered the latter's wife as revenge, police in Gujarat's Jamnagar said.

Ram Soriya (30) was killed with a sharp weapon by his wife's father Satubha Jhala in a market yard in Hapa area here in the morning, said a Panch B police station official.

The man was opposed to Soriya's relationship and marriage to his daughter, he said.

"Enraged, Ram's brother Lagdheer reached Jhala's house in Yogeshwar Dham and stabbed the latter's wife Ashaba (50) to death on spotting her. Jhala and Lagdheer have been detained and further probe is underway," he said.

