Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI): Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) Director Jeet Adani and his wife Diva Shah on Sunday cast their vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for the ongoing local body.

The couple arrived at the polling station and exercised their democratic right amid ongoing voting in the state.

Also Read | NEET Admit Card 2026 Date and Time: Hall Ticket Releasing April 27 at 10 AM on neet.nta.nic.in.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also cast his vote along with his family at a polling booth in Gandhinagar. After voting, Shah visited a temple and offered prayers.

Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, and daughter-in-law Rishita Patel, was seen showing their inked fingers after exercising their franchise.

Also Read | Heatwave Alert: Delhi Records Season's Highest 44.5?C As North India Reels Under Severe Heat, IMD Issues Yellow Warning.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, as voting started for the local body polls this morning at 7 AM.

CM Patel told reporters, "Voting for local body elections is taking place in Gujarat today. This is the festival of democracy, and everyone must celebrate it. This is an important occasion for everyone to carry out their duty..."

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also cast his vote at a polling booth in Surat during the ongoing local body elections, expressing confidence in public participation and the state's development trajectory.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Sanghavi said that people across Gujarat have come forward in large numbers to participate in the democratic process and strengthen the politics of development championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, my family, the people of the city, and the people of the state have voted. The people of Gujarat have come forward to further strengthen Prime Minister Modi's politics of development. Citizens of Gujarat are ready to write a new history together. Today, I too have voted to accelerate the pace of development even faster. The people of my city and state are also voting enthusiastically... BJP and the citizens of Gujarat are all working together as Team Gujarat," he said.

The elections are being held for 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Over 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats have also gone to polls. The counting of votes will be held on April 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)