Ahmedabad, May 14 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday recorded 31 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,24,688, an official from the state health department said.

While the toll remained steady at 10,944 with no fresh casualties, the count of recoveries reached 12,13,526 after 24 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases has reached 218, of which two patients are on ventilator support, he said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 20 new cases, followed by Vadodara with six, Rajkot with three, and Bhavnagar and Surat one case each, it was stated.

As many as 23,786 people received their COVID-19 jab on Saturday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far to 10.83 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,688, new cases 31, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,526, active cases 218, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)