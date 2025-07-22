Valsad (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory located in the Garment Zone area of Vapi in Gujarat's Valsad district, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, fire officer Raman stated that firefighting operations are currently underway, and no casualties have been reported to date.

"We received a call at 8 pm that a fire has broken out in a factory at the Garment Zone... 80% of the fire is now under control. There are no casualties so far. Five fore tenders are at the spot," he said on Monday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

