New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Wednesday held an intensive strategy dialogue with Members of Parliament (MPs) from Gujarat on advancing the national mission for a 'TB-Mukt Bharat'.

The interaction, organised under the "Parliamentarians Championing a TB Mukt Bharat" initiative, took place at Garvi Gujarat Bhawan on the sidelines of the Winter Session of Parliament, according to an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Today's session witnessed the presence of Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya, along with MPs from both Houses, representing Gujarat.

Addressing the parliamentarians, Nadda highlighted India's remarkable progress in the fight against tuberculosis under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the country has achieved an approximate 21% reduction in TB incidence between 2015 and 2024, along with a treatment success rate of nearly 90%, surpassing global averages as reflected in recent WHO assessments.

The Union Minister underscored that Gujarat, owing to its strong health systems, rapid adoption of innovations, and robust programme ownership, holds the potential to emerge as a leading State in implementing the next-generation TB elimination strategies.

Calling upon MPs to anchor constituency-level interventions, Nadda outlined a set of specific parliamentary stewardship actions. These included: regular constituency scorecard reviews of TB indicators, convergence with State departments to strengthen implementation, institutionalisation of TB reviews through District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meetings and time-bound resolution of on-ground implementation bottlenecks.

Nadda urged the MPs to integrate TB awareness with ongoing Jan Sampark initiatives, local media outreach, and public events to counter stigma and motivate people to seek early testing and treatment. The Minister further encouraged the organisation of constituency-level Ni-kshay Shivirs and expansion of the Ni-kshay Mitra network to ensure sustained community support, including nutrition, counselling, and welfare-linkage for individuals undergoing TB treatment.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava briefed MPs on emerging policy directions such as community-centred screening, enhanced tech-enabled surveillance, and the critical importance of nutritional support.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Aradhana Patnaik, presented progress updates under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and highlighted the pivotal role of strengthened parliamentary engagement in accelerating the State's contribution to a TB-free India.

Gujarat's MPs expressed their commitment to advancing constituency-driven TB elimination efforts and reaffirmed their support for a coordinated, outcome-focused, and community-centred approach towards achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat. (ANI)

