Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): Following the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall to sections of the Bharatmala Highway in Gujarat, NHAI Member Venkataraman, accompanied by senior state officials, conducted an on-site inspection near the Bakatra toll plaza in Patan district on Sunday.

Gujarat's Chief Minister has directed immediate repairs and inspections to maintain seamless connectivity. Authorities have also promised legal action against the contractors responsible for poor construction work.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Election Commission Claims of Foreign Nationals in Voter List.

In addition, orders have been issued to inspect the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) roads with collaboration between the Central and State Governments. As part of this initiative, Venkataraman assessed a 1.35 km stretch of the Bharatmala Highway between Sanchore in Rajasthan and Santalpur in Patan, which had been severely damaged.

Venkataraman collected samples from the damaged section and confirmed that legal action would be taken if any deficiencies in quality were found.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

He also mentioned that following reports of potholes and road damage on the Sanchore-Santalpur stretch, an inspection was conducted. The contractor responsible for the damage has been issued a notice, and quality tests on road samples are underway. If substandard work is identified, strict action will follow.

Venkataraman assured citizens and commuters that necessary repairs would be completed promptly, aided by new machinery and additional manpower, weather conditions permitting.

Patan District Collector Tushar Kumar Bhatt said that the inspections were conducted with coordination between the Central and State Governments, emphasising the State Government's commitment to restoring the road infrastructure.

NHAI Member Venkataraman assured that the issue would be resolved soon, with additional workers deployed to expedite repairs.

During this inspection, NHAI Regional Officer Sunil Yadav, Radhanpur Prant Officer, officials and staff from the Roads & Buildings Department (State) of Patan were also present.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)