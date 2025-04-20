Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Gujarat government has supported over 66,000 devotees on pilgrimages since 2022 under schemes such as Shravan Tirth Darshan and Sindhu Darshan, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Senior citizens formed the majority of beneficiaries, with Rs 9.86 crore disbursed as assistance, the statement added.

Further as per the release, the Government of Gujarat remains committed to respecting the faith and devotion of its people. Recognising that many devotees may not have the financial means to embark on pilgrimages, the Gujarat state government has stepped forward to support them by facilitating these spiritual journeys free of cost. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is actively working not only towards the development of religious sites but also towards helping thousands of devotees to undertake pilgrimages. These efforts reflect the Prime Minister's guiding mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'.

The release stated that the state government is running "various schemes that allow the devout people of the state to receive government assistance and embark on journeys to their preferred religious pilgrimage sites within the state, as well as to Sindhu Darshan and Kailash Mansarovar."

The release noted that these schemes are implemented by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, a state-run public enterprise. Operational since 2017-18, the major schemes include the Shravan Tirth Darshan Yojana, Sindhu Darshan Yojana, and Kailash Mansarovar Yojana. A significant number of devotees are benefiting from the schemes managed by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board. Since 2017-18, under these three schemes, the state government has facilitated pilgrimages for 1,58,760 devotees and provided a total assistance of Rs 20.62 crore to the beneficiaries.

As per the release, these schemes have received widespread positive responses across the state. As per data from the last three years (2022-23 to 2024-25, up to March 2025), a total of 66,233 devotees have undertaken pilgrimages under these schemes, with financial assistance from the state government totalling Rs 9.86 crore. Among the beneficiaries, senior citizens have formed the largest group of participants. Over the last three years alone, 64,722 senior citizens have travelled to various pilgrimage sites in 1,385 buses, with government assistance amounting to Rs 7.59 crore.

The release noted that additionally, during this period, 1,508 people have availed benefits under the Sindhu Darshan Yojana, with the government extending assistance worth Rs 2.26 crore. Furthermore, 3 people benefitted from the Kailash Mansarovar Yojana, receiving a total of Rs 69 thousand in assistance from the state government.

As per the release, according to the data shared by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, in 2022-23, 34,846 senior citizens undertook pilgrimages in 819 buses under the Shravan Tirth Darshan Yojana. The government provided financial assistance of Rs 4.26 crore. During the same year, 908 devotees received Rs 1.36 crore under the Sindhu Darshan Yojana.

According to the release, in 2023-24, 10,699 senior citizens travelled in 239 buses under the Shravan Tirth Darshan Yojana, with the government disbursing Rs 1.36 crore. Additionally, 300 devotees were supported under the Sindhu Darshan Yojana with the assistance of Rs 45 lakh.

The release noted that in 2024-25, 15,537 senior citizens participated in pilgrimages through 327 buses under the Shravan Tirth Darshan Yojana, receiving Rs 1.97 crore in government assistance. Another 300 devotees availed benefits under the Sindhu Darshan Yojana, for which Rs 45 lakh was allocated. (ANI)

