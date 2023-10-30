Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with the Shree Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar, discussing various aspects related to the working of the trust.

Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), PM Modi posted, "Chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar. We discussed various aspects relating to the working of the Trust. Reviewed how we can leverage the latest technology for the Temple complex so that the pilgrimage experience will be even more memorable".

"Also took stock of the various environment-friendly measures being taken by the Trust," Prime Minister Modi added in his post.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his native Gujarat.

On Tuesday, he will visit Kevadia where he will offer a floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects on Tuesday. Thereafter, he will address the Officer Trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 5.0.

Earlier, on Monday, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 5800 crores in multiple sectors in Gujarat's Mehsana.

The projects that were inaugurated include the New Bhandu-New Sanand(N) section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC); the doubling of Viramgam - Samakhiali rail line and the Katosan Road- Bechraji - Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL Siding) Rail Project.

A project for recharging various village lakes of Vijapur taluka and Mansa taluka of Mehsana and Gandhinagar district; Valasana barrage on Sabarmati river in Mehsana District; two schemes for provisioning of drinking water in Palanpur, Banaskantha; and the Dharoi dam based Palanpur lifeline project - Head work (HW) and water treatment plant of 80 MLD capacity were also inaugurated by PM Modi.

The foundation stone of other projects that was laid by the Prime Minister include various development projects in Kheralu; the project for providing irrigation facilities in Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar District; widening and strengthening of Naroda - Dehgam - Harsol - Dhansura Road, Sabarkantha; project for Kalol Nagarpalika Sewerage and Septage Management in Gandhinagar District; and projects for sewage treatment plants in Siddhpur (Patan), Palanpur (Banaskantha), Bayad (Aravalli) and Vadnagar (Mehsana). (ANI)

