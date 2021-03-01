Ahmedabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Gujarat reported 427 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 2,70,316, while 360 more patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

The state recorded just one COVID-19-related death -- in Ahmedabad -- pushing the number of fatalities to 4,411, said the department in A release.

With 360 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recovered cases rose to 2,63,476, it said.

There are now a total of 2,429 active cases in Gujarat of which 35 patients are on ventilators.

The second phase of vaccination against COVID-19, covering people aged 60 and beyond, and those above 45 and with comorbidities, began across private and government hospitals in Gujarat on Monday.

A total of 61,254 people in the two priority groups were administered vaccine doses on the first day, said the department.

With this, the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 8,83,601 people, and the second dose to 1,89,624 beneficiaries in the state so far, the release said.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of 99 new cases, followed by Vadodara at 84, Surat 64 and Rajkot 50, it said.

Among other districts, Panchmahal recorded 14 new cases, Junagadh 12, Kutch 11, Gandhinagar 10, Jamnagar and Anand nine each and Sabarkantha eight, release said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, no new case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday, officials said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries remained unchanged at 3,378 and 3,372, respectively, they said.

There are at present four active cases in the adjoining UT, which has recorded two deaths so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,70,316, new cases 427, death toll 4,411, discharged 2,63,476, active cases 2,429, people tested so far (figures not released).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)