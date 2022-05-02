Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 16 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,24,374, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,13,320 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 27 during the day, leaving the state with 111 active cases, he added.

Ahmedabad led with five cases, followed by four in Rajkot, three in Vadodara, two in Valsad and one each in Gandhinagar and Panchmahal, the official said.

A government release said 61,379 people were given COVID-19 vaccine jabs, taking the total number of doses administered in Gujarat to 10.79 crore.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,374, new cases 16, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,320, active cases 111, people tested so far - figures not released.

