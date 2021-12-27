Ahmedabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 204 COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day addition since June 19 when the figure was 228, taking the tally in the state to 8,29,563, a state health department official said.

It is the first time the daily addition of cases has crossed the 200 mark, he pointed out.

The number of active cases in Gujarat also crossed the 1,000-mark to reach 1,086, with the condition of 14 patients being critical, he added.

As many as 65 people were discharged during the day, which increased the recovery count to 8,18,363, the department said in its release.

With one COVID-19 death reported in Jamnagar, the total number of fatalities rose to 10,114.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 100, followed by Rajkot with 36, Surat with 23 and Vadodara with 17, among other districts, the official informed.

A government release said 4.02 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Monday, raising the total number of doses administered so far to 8.85 crore.

With one person recovering during the day, there is no active case in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu. The Union Territory has so far reported 10,663 cases, 10,559 recoveries and four deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,29,563, new cases 204, death toll 10,114, discharged 8,18,363 active cases 1,086, people tested so far - figures not released.

