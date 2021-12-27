Ahmedabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 24 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, raising the tally in this segment in the state to 73, an official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Government Signs MoU With Taj Group for Hotel Near Statue of Unity in Kevadiya.

Ahmedabad city led with 13 new cases, comprising nine with international travel history and four with no travel history, the state department official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor Neighbour in Muzaffarnagar, Accused Absconding.

All the four cases reported in Gandhinagar city had international travel history, while the three people detected with the new variant in Rajkot city did not have any travel history, the department said in a release.

One case each was reported in Amreli, Anand, Bharuch and Vadodara districts, it added.

Of the Omicron caseload of 73, a total of 17 people have been discharged, the official added.

Ahmedabad has 24 Omicron cases, followed by 17 in Vadodara, he said, adding that 12 districts have reported patients with the new variant so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)