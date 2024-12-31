Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Gujarat Government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has resolved 83 per cent of grievances submitted through the Visitor Management System, a platform introduced in January 2023 to ensure transparent and effective redressal of citizens' concerns.

According to the official statement, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government continues to work tirelessly to serve its citizens. The government ensures that people can raise their concerns and grievances through multiple channels, reaching the highest levels if necessary.

Demonstrating a model of good governance through citizen empowerment, CM Bhupendra Patel introduced the Visitor Management System to personally address citizens' issues, achieving a resolution rate of 83 per cent for grievances to date, the statement added.

Further, the statement said, the Visitor Management System, launched on January 9, 2023, enables citizens to meet the Chief Minister in person and facilitates effective and transparent grievance redressal. The Chief Minister dedicates the first two days of the week--Monday and Tuesday--to meeting applicants. Visitors are required to register on the Visitor Management System portal, after which their requests are categorised into "Complaints" and "Greetings."

Citizens in the "Greetings" category are issued passes to meet the Chief Minister directly. Complaints in the "Complaints" category are reviewed in detail by officials at the Chief Minister's Office, who prepare a brief note on the matter. Subsequently, a pass is issued, and the case is referred to the Chief Minister for further action, the statement said.

After understanding the grievance, the Chief Minister provides direct instructions to the concerned authorities for prompt resolution, followed by continuous follow-up and monitoring. To ensure sensitivity and effectiveness, the program incorporates an Auto Escalation Metrics system, enabling timely and qualitative grievance resolution within defined timeframes, the release mentioned.

Additionally, the statement noted that since its inception in 2023, a total of 4,793 citizens have met the Chief Minister under the Visitor Management System. Among these, 3,103 citizens belonged to the "Complaint/Grievance" category, while 1,690 were in the "Greetings" category. Notably, 83 per cent of the grievances raised by the 4,793 applicants have been resolved successfully.

Under the Visitor Management System, complaints are categorised into three channels--Green, Yellow, and Red--based on their severity and complexity. Depending on the nature of the grievance, entries are made in the CM Desk, public grievance, or Taluka/District-level forums to ensure swift resolution.

Further, according to the statement, the MP-MLA Unit at the Chief Minister's Office plays a vital role in systematically addressing administrative grievances. This unit handles representations and complaints related to governance from Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directly supervises the cell's operations.

During the current 15th Legislative Assembly, MPs and MLAs submitted approximately 14,500 representations, of which 93 were successfully resolved. The establishment of the MP-MLA Unit has enhanced communication between public representatives and administrative bodies, expediting developmental projects and improving governance, the release stated. (ANI)

