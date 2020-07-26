Ahmedabad, July 26: With the festival of Raksha Bandhan fast approaching, the rakhi makers of Ahmedabad have packaged rakhis with important messages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year the rakhi makers of Gujarat sell these with different messages. This year, the makers are spreading precautionary messages against COVID-19. Also Read | Ram Mandir Construction | Time Capsule to be Placed 2000 Feet Below Surface, Says Temple Trust: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

Rakhi Makers in Ahmedabad

Gujarat: Rakhi makers in Ahmedabad have packaged rakhis with precautionary messages against #COVID19 printed on them. Mohd Iqbal who is engaged in business of making & selling rakhis says,"We want to spread awareness about measures that need to be taken to stay safe from virus." pic.twitter.com/9cyHRvBtWI — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Iqbal, a rakhi trader said, "We want to spread awareness about measures that need to be taken to stay safe from the virus." "Raksha Bandhan is the festival that shows love and affection between a brother and a sister. Each year we make rakhis on different designs. This year our rakhi packets carry the theme of COVID-19. Just like every year, people will definitely celebrate rakhi. A sister will tie rakhi on her brother's wrist, but our message in the packages urges people to wear masks, keep distance, use sanitizers during the times of COVID-19," he added. Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Says 'Democracy In Danger, Centre Attempting Coup in Rajasthan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic'.

Observing that people have stopped purchasing Chinese items, Iqbal added, "People must be encouraged to buy locally made rakhis. While making rakhis, people became Aatmanirbhar (self-dependent). Several women, poor people got employment."

"They have made excellent rakhis this time with the message of awareness against COVID-19. The rakhi packet that I have purchased carries the message for both the brother and sister to stay home due to the pandemic, as this year is challenging," said Jagdish, a shopper. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3.

