Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday participated and led the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The brave soldiers of the country have made Operation Sindoor synonymous with the elimination of terrorism with their valour. Live from the Tiranga Yatra organised in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha in honour of the soldiers on the historic success of this operation..."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and it will continue till May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

Union Minister Shah who is in Gujarat today, also inaugurated the newly constructed building of KK Patel and Madhuben K Patel Nursing College in Gozaria area of Mehsana district after which he also addressed the inauguration ceremony.

Shah also addressed the conference organised by Gujarat State Cooperative Federation, in Ahmedabad, on the topic 'Role of cooperatives in building a developed India'.

Praising the Prime Minister Modi led Centre, Shah stated that cooperatives under PM's rules has been bringing positive changes in the lives of the poor, the deprived and the farmers, whether it is the establishment of 'Tribhuvan Cooperative University', empowerment of PACS or a new life for the Dairy Cooperative Union.

In a social media post on X, the Home Minister wrote, "Cooperatives in the Modi government are bringing positive changes in the lives of the poor, the deprived and the farmers. Today, in Ahmedabad, I interacted with the brothers and sisters associated with cooperatives at a conference organised by the Gujarat State Cooperative Union in Ahmedabad."

"Be it the establishment of 'Tribhuvan Cooperative University', empowerment of PACS or a new life for the Dairy Cooperative Union, the cooperative system of the country is moving forward with full strength. Along with this, the book 'Cooperation Sankalp' was also released today, which will provide guidance on topics like India developed through cooperation, women empowerment, environmental protection and digitalization," the social media post added. (ANI)

