Ahmedabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 620 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 32,446 in the state, Health department said.

With 20 more people succumbing to the infection, the toll has risen to 1,848, it said.

Also Read | West Bengal Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till July 31; Educational Institutes, Cinema Halls, Gyms & Swimming Pools to Remain Shut.

A total of 422 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 23,670.

Gujarat now has 6,928 active cases while 71 patients are on ventilator in a critical condition, the department said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 4878 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 1,74,761: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

3,73,663 samples have been tested so far in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)