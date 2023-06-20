Gurugram, Jun 20 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau here has arrested an employee of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and a middleman allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Munish Narang, an enforcement officer of the EPFO, Jitender Kumar, the spokesperson of the Gurugram ACB said.

Narang demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant Sandeep Kumar, a factory owner, through a middleman Ravi in lieu of settling a PF-related violation, he said

After negotiation, the deal was finalised at Rs 7 lakh and the factory owner filed a complaint against the two, Kumar said.

A team was formed and a raid was conducted and Narang and Ravi were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant on Monday, he said.

“The ACB team has started the further investigation by registering a case against the accused officer and the middle man under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station Gurugram. The accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent into judicial custody,” Kumar said.

In another incident, the ACB arrested a junior engineer of the Sohna Municipal Corporation on Tuesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a contractor.

According to the ACB, Om Prakash allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a corporation contractor in lieu of restarting the construction work being done by him.

“We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Wednesday,” the spokesperson said.

