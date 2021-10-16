Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 16 (ANI): Residents of Sector-47 in Gurugram on Friday staged a protest by performing puja for the fourth consecutive week against offering Friday Namaz at a ground here, said police.

Speaking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aman Yadav said, "Locals staged a protest against offering Friday Namaz at a ground in Sector-47, Gurugram for the fourth consecutive week by performing puja. Efforts are ongoing for a solution, including finding an alternate place for Namaz."

Yadav further said, "Earlier also two rounds have been done under the chairmanship of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Badshahpur. We are making efforts to find a solution and resolve the issue amicably."

The residents had claimed that the ground was provided for offering Namaz for a single day.

The ACP said, "The residents have shown us the list which was issued three years ago. We have to verify the list from our end also. If the ground had given to Muslim community for a single day, then the administration will take necessary action." (ANI)

