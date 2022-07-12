Gurugram, Jul 12 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a Nuh resident to 10 years' imprisonment for firing at a police team in 2020.

The convict, Irshad alias Rummy, is a resident of Sundh village in Nuh district. The incident had taken place under the Bilaspur police station limits.

An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station on January 8 in 2020 on the complaint of head constable Ashok Kumar.

According to the FIR, the incident happened in the night of January 7 when the head constable was on patrolling in a PCR van with driver Harmesh on the Southern Peripheral Road.

“When our patrolling team reached near an ATM in Fazilwas market, we saw a pickup van without number plate. Seeing the police team approaching, the accused took away the vehicle. The police team followed the pick-up. As the team reached near the pickup, a miscreant opened fire at us and fled with the pickup,” the head constable said in his complaint.

While the Bilaspur police had no clue for many days, accused Irshad was nabbed by Sohna Sadar police in another case. During interrogation, he confessed to firing at cops.

The police prepared the chargesheet and submitted in the court. On the basis of strong evidence and witnesses, the Court of District and Sessions Judge Surya Pratap Singh sentenced the convict to 10 years in imprisonment.

