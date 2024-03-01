Gurugram, Mar 1 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife by strangulation in 2019, police said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge SK Diwan also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict Rajesh, they said.

The court had convicted the man on Thursday and announced the punishment on Friday, they added.

According to the police, a case was registered in this matter at Sector 50 police station here on January 26, 2019.

The incident took place in Jal Vihar Colony, Sector 46. The matter came to light when a cab owner Dinesh informed the police that the body of his cab driver Rajesh's wife Babita was lying inside a bed in a room of his house.

A case was lodged and the police arrested Rajesh from Amritsar on February 2, 2019, the police said.

Rajesh confessed during interrogation that he had married Babita despite knowing that she had five children from her previous marriage.

However, after their marriage, Babita constantly kept talking to someone on phone, leading to frequent arguments between the duo.

On January 21, 2019, the man took his wife to his cab owner's house in the neighbourhood where he strangulated her to death and hid the body in the bed and fled the city, the police said.

The accused was sent to judicial custody by a city court. The police prepared the charge sheet and presented it in the court. On the basis of strong evidence and witnesses, the court found Rajesh guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, they added.

