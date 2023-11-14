Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali in Gurugram, many videos are going viral on social media where youngsters can be seen flouting the law and performing dangerous stunts by placing firecrackers on the roofs of moving vehicles.

According to police officials, these youngsters also celebrated what appears to be Diwali with firecrackers atop a moving car, openly defying the law by performing such acts on the streets of Gurugram on a daily basis.

Varun Dahiya, ACP of Gurugram Police, said that the first video is from Sector 70 of Gurugram, where firecrackers are being lit on the roof of a moving car in front of a mall. The car driver has also modified his number plate so that he cannot be identified.

The second video is also said to be from Gurugram, in which another car is being driven with firecrackers on it. The number of this car is also clearly visible in the video.

Not only car riders but bikers were also found making videos doing stunts on the streets of Gurugram. A video of Gurugram's Golf Course Road is also viral on social media, in which a biker is seen doing stunts at high speed on the road.

Gurugram Police also said that after continuous monitoring on social media, such videos have come to the police, taking cognizance of which Gurugram Police is taking legal action against such miscreants. (ANI)

