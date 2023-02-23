Gurugram, Feb 23 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested a 31-year-old criminal from Hyderabad who was wanted for a robbery committed in the city here for Rs 10 lakh in 2021, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Rachit Sharma, carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his capture.

According to the police, Sharma was arrested by a team of Crime Unit, Sector 17 on Monday with the help of Telangana Police.

He was brought to Gurugram on transit remand on Wednesday and was produced in a city court. He is now a two-day police remand.

Sharma had in November 2021 with four of his accomplices robbed Rs 10 lakh from a man just outside the Air Force Station in Gurugram. He had been on the run since then. Rachit's four aides were arrested in November 2021, police said.

"After getting his share of Rs 3 lakh out of Rs 10 lakh, Rachit fled to Hyderabad to evade arrest where he had been working as a salesman at a hardware shop for the last two years. He is on police remand and we are questioning him," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

