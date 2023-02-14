Gurugram, Feb 14 (PTI) Two more towers in the Chintels Paradiso society, where two persons died last year after its Tower D partially collapsed, have been declared unsafe, officials said on Tuesday citing a structural audit report by IIT-Delhi.

Towers E and F of the society in Sector 109 are not fit for habitation, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vishram Kumar Meena said, adding that the IIT-Delhi team completed the sampling work of towers A and G while the same for Tower H is in progress.

“In the structural audit of towers E and F, the IIT-Delhi team has found structural deficiencies in the construction of these towers and repair is not possible on technical and economic grounds. So, the two towers are not fit for habitation. The IIT-Delhi team has also recommended that E and F towers be closed. The allottees of the two towers would be rehabilitated as per rules,” said Meena.

IIT-Delhi had earlier declared Tower D unsafe in its investigation report released in November 2022, whose valuation report is also being shared with the residents of the tower and the developer for the settlement related process.

“The recent report has found a high amount of chloride in the concrete used in the construction of the buildings. Due to which steel and concrete used in construction got eroded,” said ADC Meena, who is also the chairman of the SIT constituted by the district administration to investigate the February 2022 incident.

