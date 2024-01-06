Idukki (Kerala), Jan 6 (PTI) The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on Saturday announced a hartal in hilly Idukki district on January 9 in protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who has refused to give his assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023.

A fresh round of controversy also erupted after senior CPI(M) leader and former minister M M Mani allegedly verbally abused Khan for not giving assent to the Bill.

The LDF had earlier announced a Raj Bhavan march on January 9 after which the Governor reportedly agreed to attend a function of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti at Thodupuzha in Idukki. Following the Governor's decision, the LDF announced a hartal in the district on the same date.

Meanwhile, addressing a protest march in Idukki on Friday night, former minister Mani lambasted the Governor for not giving his assent to the Bills which were passed by the Legislative Assembly which comprises elected representatives.

During his speech, the senior CPI(M) leader used a derogatory word to refer to the Governor who was not giving assent to various Bills.

"You all (the people) elected these representatives and sent them to the Assembly. They passed the law. But the traders inviting him (a derogatory term) was completely unacceptable," Mani had said.

The Government of Kerala has passed the bill in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on September 14, 2023, taking into consideration the decades-long demand of the people of Idukki district.

The farmers' groups and certain religious organisations have earlier demanded unconditional use of assigned land in the hilly district. The amendment will empower the government to regulate the use of public land allotted for building dwellings and farming.

Earlier, some pro-sangh outfits had urged the Governor not to give his assent alleging that the bill was aimed at regularising the unauthorised construction and land defacement activities taking place in the ecologically sensitive Munnar area.

Meanwhile, the Governor's office informed that he will be attending the function at Thodupuzha despite the hartal.

