Kochi, Jul 3 (PTI) A Kerala court on Thursday said that sanction for prosecution from the Governor is required to register a case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the conflict that occurred during the state government's outreach programme -- 'Nava Kerala Sadas'.

The court of Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate also observed that the Governor's sanction is required for prosecuting people's representatives.

Also Read | 'DK Shivakumar Will Get Opportunity': Congress Leader DK Suresh Says He Has Desire That Elder Brother Becomes CM of Karnataka, but Seat Is Not Vacant.

The observation came on a plea by Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammed Shiyas seeking registering of a case against Vijayan in connection with the various instances of violence during the state government's outreach programme in 2023.

The court is scheduled to take up the matter next on November 1.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Man Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Minor Thrashed by a Group, Dies.

Kerala Students Union and Youth Congress workers were allegedly assaulted by activists of the CPI(M)'s Democratic Youth Federation of India and the security personnel of the CM at various places across the state for showing black flags to Vijayan during the outreach programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)