Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners in court after hearing. (ANI/photo)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): In the Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri case, the court on Thursday appointed Vishal Singh and Ajay Singh as assistant commissioners along with retaining the earlier appointed commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu petitioners in court, said, "Two more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany the Court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra for the survey. The Commission is to submit a report by May 17 before the court."

Two more lawyers were appointed after Mishra was accused of being biased by the Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee.

Varanasi court refuses to remove Court commissioner Ajay Mishra and added that the video inspection of the Gyanvapi mosque will continue and should be completed by Tuesday (May 17).

There has been a protest over the survey of several deities, including Shringar Gauri, located in Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

Following the court-appointed commissioner's survey in Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Saturday filed an application seeking the removal of the office due to the alleged biassedness over the matter.

"We filed an application against the (Court) Commissioner as he is biased and should be removed. The court will hear the application and its orders will be followed," Advocate Rayeed Ahmed, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee told media persons. (ANI)

