Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that gyms in Maharashtra should be reopened.

"Gyms in the state were closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. But gyms need to be reopened as the process of unlocking is on now," she tweeted.

"@CMOMaharashtra lot many gym operators have made a big investment in this," the Baramati MP added.

She also shared on Twitter a letter written by one Ramdas Ingale about the need to reopen gyms.

